Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who found herself in a controversy after meeting Me Too accused director Luv Ranjan, has clarified that she will not work with a man accused of sexual harassment.

Deepika Padukone is one actor with a strong voice. Be it her efforts to de-stagmatise mental health or challenging the status quo in Bollywood by being the highest paid actress, she has carved a space for herself in the industry and enjoys a massive fanbase. Recently, when the actor was spotted at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office along with Ranbir Kapoor, her fans joined forces to show their disapproval and made the #NotMyDeepika trend on Twitter.

While the actor didn’t respond to the criticism back then, one of her latest statement hints that she has not signed the film. On being asked by a fashion magazine if she will be okay working with someone accused of sexual harassment, Deepika said no, she would not. For the uninitiated, filmmaker Luv Ranjan also found his name in India’s Me Too movement last year where an actress accused him of sexual harassment.

Speaking about the Me Too movement, Deepika had earlier said at a summit at the movement is not about gender. It is about right vs wrong. If anyone faces discrimination or abuse, we as people must come forward to support to that person. We should not get confused between a man or female vs male debate.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone has also turned a producer for her upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83. In Chhapaak, the actor will play an acid attack survivor named Malti and the film is slated for a release on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, she will play Romi Dev in 83 and star opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. The film will release on April 10, 2020.

