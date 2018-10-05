Deepika Padukone has donned producer's hat for Meghna Gulzar's next project after Raazi. The film will be based on the acid victim of 2006, Laxmi. While talking to a leading daily, Deepika Padukone said that she was quite moved by the story as it is not only about violence but also a victory, strength and courage. The story left an impact on her not only personally but also creatively.

Deepika Padukone, who has been applauded for her versatile acting skills, has added one more title for her professional endeavours. The renowned actor has donned a producer hat for filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s next film based on the acid attack survivor Laxmi. Not just that, she will also be playing the lead role in the movie. While speaking to a leading daily, Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone said she was deeply moved by the story as it is not only about violence but also of victory, strength and courage. The story has left an impact on her not only personally but also creatively.

She wanted to do something different other than acting, therefore, decided to turn producer, Deepika adds.

Deepika stated that she is thrilled to collaborate with Meghna as she has been greatly impacted by Meghna’s work. Also, she looks forward to commencing their journey on the film.

Deepika Padukone is not the only actress who has become a producer as apart from her Anushka Sharma is also a Producer.

Also read: Raveena Tandon hits back at trolls for linking her reaction on Tanushree Dutta to Twinkle Khanna

Hailing from an underprivileged background, Laxmi was 15 when she became a victim of acid attack. Her attacker was a 32-year-old man who was an acquaintance of her family and had a one-sided attraction towards her.

For over two years, Laxmi hardly stepped out of her house. In 2006, she filed a PIL to seek the framing of a new law or an amendment to existing criminal laws, making a fervent plea for a total ban on the sale of acid.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas spend time together in Jodhpur, details inside

Meghna was in talks with Laxmi on the phone since mid-2016. She told a leading daily that Laxmi was initially nervous because filmmakers tend to romanticise life. However later, she had promised to tell her story and came down to Mumbai with her family to discuss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More