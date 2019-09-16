Deepika Padukone who has shared her opinions regarding mental health awareness, time and again. Be it press conference or at event, Deepika Padukone has hardly refrained herself from discussing issues related to mental health. At the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh, a lecture series too in Delhi, in a conversation she talked about her depression in 2015 how she feels happy that a conversation has been started on mental health.

Deepika Padukone has never shied away from discussing issues related to mental health. Time and again, she has opened up about on mental health awareness. At the first edition of Live, Love, Laugh, a lecture series in Delhi, it was no different. In a conversation, she revealed about her depression in 2015. Chennai Express actor said she is happy that a conversation has opened up on mental health and doesn’t think that there is a stigma that used to be four years ago. The 33-year-old actor further adds that still there is a long way to go for creating more awareness to keep the conversation continued in future.

Deepika Padukone who began her career with Om Shanti Om has set up a foundation to create awareness on mental health named The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. The foundation’s primary aim is to create awareness about stress, anxiety and depression.

One being asked about the journey of her foundation, she said that it had been an incredible journey since the inception of the foundation. Fours years ago, they launched the first lecture series and there is a long way to go. However, he feels that a conversation around mental health is concerned, that they had come a long way.

Media had played a significant role in propagating the idea of mental health awareness. Deepika Padukone who got married in the year 2018, said that the media had a huge role in opening up the conversation about mental health. Whether its interviews, write-ups and articles, but we certainly have a long way to go and therefore the lecture series have an important role in providing a required impetus in the society.

The maiden lecture was delivered by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Padma Shree awardee Siddhartha Mukherjee.

The event was graced by Deepika Padukone’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala, sister Anisha Padukone, actress Sharmila Tagore. The key stakeholders and decision-makers from different sectors were also present at the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App