Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is stealing hearts for donning a no-makeup look on this month's Vogue cover. She has shared the look on her official Instagram account. After the super success of Padmaavat, Deepika will be seen in upcoming films like 83 and Chhapaak.

One of the most beautiful ladies of Indian Film Industry, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone lights up the silver screens as well as the runways with her magnetic persona. Be it representing India at Met Gala or Cannes Film Festival, the diva has won hearts world over and she is doing it yet again with her latest magazine cover. Making her way on the cover of Vogue magazine for August 2019, Deepika is looking effortlessly beautiful in a no-makeup face.

As she flaunts her bare face with gripping expressions, she is seen donning just a fur tan jacket with unkempt hair framing her face. The stunning picture proves that Deepika needs no filters to make a statement. While sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Deepika wrote in the caption, ‘Barefaced and Unfiltered’ along with giving credits to the team behind the photoshoot.

Another photo that is going viral on social media features Deepika Padukone flirting with the camera with her eyes. Donning a white-washed denim jacket, the actor is seen looking right into the camera with fuller eyebrows, hazel eyes, nude lips and sculpted jawline. Both the photos are winning hearts on social media and making fans go gaga over her beauty.

Deepika Padukone is currently back in town after shooting for Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film 83 in which she is playing the character of Romi Bhatia. She has also come on-board as the producer of the film. Along with 83, Deepika will also star in and produce Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. While Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, 83 will release on April 10, 2020.

Here's how fans are reacting to Deepika Padukone's cover shoot:

