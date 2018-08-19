From Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt to Parineeti Chopra attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's engagement bash on Saturday, August 18. However, according to the latest buzz, Deepika Padukone, who worked with Priyanka in the film Bajirao Mastani, was not invited for the celebration.

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their relationship on August 18 after a roka ceremony followed by an engagement bash. From celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, Vj Anusha Dandekar, Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bharadwaj to business tycoon Mukesh Ambani along with his family marked their presence to congratulate the couple.

Amid reports that suggested that Ranveer Singh might attend the engagement bash, a source close to a leading daily has revealed that the guest list for the event missed out on Deepika’s name. While Ranveer could not make it to the ceremony, the fact that Deepika was not invited to the bash comes as a huge surprise as the leading ladies have time and again extended their support to each other.

Speaking about the same, the source said that Deepika has always been supportive of Priyanka and she would have definitely attended the event if she was invited. The source added that everyone knows that Ranveer and Deepika are a couple and walk down the aisle in November. Thus, it seems odd that Priyanka missed out on Deepika’s name from her guest list.

Questioning the same, the source said who does that and why would one invite one half of a couple and leave out the other one. Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have previously worked together in Bajirao Mastani while Ranveer and Priyanka also starred in Dil Dhadakne Do. According to the latest buzz, Nick-Priyanka and Ranveer-Deepika are expected to tie the knot in the months of October-November.

