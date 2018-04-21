Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her glorious cap by featuring in this year's Time Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Reacting to the same, Deepika stated that she has never believed in self acknowledgement but today she does feels a sense of achievement. She further added that it is humbling for her to be acknowledged for the work she does.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is on cloud 9 after featuring in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People in 2018 along with Hollywood celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot and Hugh Jackmon. Expressing her excitement and gratitude on adding such prestigious feather to her glorious cap, Deepika stated that she has never believed in self acknowledgment but today she does feels a sense of achievement. “Honestly, I’ve never really believed in self-acknowledgment. Instead, I have always looked ahead [in life]. But I must admit that today, I do feel a small sense of achievement,” she said.

The diva further added, “It is humbling to be acknowledged for the work that you do, and so, it’s my absolute honour to be part of this prestigious list alongside such incredible achievers.” Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who worked with the diva in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage, spoke to the magazine about her dedication for her work of art and said, “Anyone can talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about unmatched comedic timing. But she isn’t just a star. She’s an actor’s actor, dedicated to the craft.”

Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra also took to her Twitter handle to congratulate the diva along with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and tweeted, “So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent.” On the work front, after the massive success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat along with Shahid Kapoor and rumoured beau Ranveer Singh, Deepika will be starring in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next opposite Irrfan Khan.

