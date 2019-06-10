Deepika Padukone has recently confirmed that she will play the role of Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in the sports drama film 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced under the banners of Reliance Entertainment.

83: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is among the top rated stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles and breathtaking attires. Recently, the actor has confirmed that she will be featuring in Kabir Khan’s film 83. Reports reveal that Deepika will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. In an interview, the actor revealed that she was so glad when Kabir approached her for the role.

Deepika further said that this happened a long time back when the director was searching for the cast of the film. That time, she was busy with the shoot of her next film Chhapaak so the entire team was waiting for the right time to make the official announcement.

The sports-drama film is based on India’s victory in the World Cup in the year 1983. The film will mark the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after their wedding after noted film Padmavat. She also revealed that only Ranveer Singh can do justice to play the role of Kapil Dev in the film. She further added upon saying that she opted for the film not because of Ranveer Singh but for her passion and enthusiasm for the much-awaited film.

83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is produced under the banners of Reliance Entertainment. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Amy Virk, Sahik Khattar, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem and Tahor Raj Bhasin in supporting roles.

It seems that the entire cast is much excited for the film and was undergoing through the training since the last few months in Dharamshala Cricket Stadium. The shoot of the film has currently begun in England in May and other aspects related to the film will take place in Glasglow London.

