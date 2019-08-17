Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's film 83 which is based on India's victory in Cricket World Cup of 1983. Recently, while giving an interview, the actor opened up about her frustration with Bollywood. Read the reason why here–

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her phenomenal roles and breathtaking looks on-screens. The hottie is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 83 which is directed by Kabir Khan. It is a sports drama film which will serve as the first collaboration of Deepika and Ranveer after their wedding. Recently, while giving an interview to Porter Edit magazine, the actor expressed her anger and frustration with Bollywood films.

She revealed that she is frustrated because many deserving actors who have the talent to prove and deliver something extraordinary are sitting at one place and are not doing anything beyond that. She further quoted that though it is a personal choice, it actually makes her unhappy.

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife Romi Dev. Talking about the film, it is among the highly anticipated films which narrate India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Moreover, the film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Amrita Puri, Chirag Patil and Pankaj Tripathi and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, which is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika Padukone will play the lead in the film with Vikrant Massey. In an interview, the actor revealed that to portray such a sensitive character was very difficult as more than just acting it was about survival.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is in no hurry to sign more films. From a long time, she has been hearing a lot of scripts but nothing has captured her attention yet. Moreover, Deepika Padukone is also taking interest in the scripts of web-series and has finalised some ideas. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

