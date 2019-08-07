Deepika Padukone recently opened up about the qualities that draw her heart. She revealed that the first and most important thing is Ranveer Singh's genuineness. Further, the way he expresses his emotions and himself is something that she gets attracted the most. Read the entire details below–

Deepika Padukone opens up about qualities of Ranveer Singh that attracted her the most

Deepika Padukone is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her versatile roles and stunning looks. Starting from proving herself on screens to supporting her husband Ranveer Singh in every deed, Deepika is undoubtedly one of the allrounders of the industry. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knots with each other in November in Lake Como, Italy. After dating for approximately 5 years, the duo came together and became one of the perfect couples of Bollywood.

Recently, in a small interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about qualities of Ranveer Singh that attracted her the most. The hottie revealed that the first thing was Ranveer Singh’s genuineness that majorly drew her heart. Further, she said whenever she is with Ranveer, she mostly gets attracted to the way, Ranveer expresses himself and his emotions.

On the work front, after tying the knots, this will be for the first time when the couple will share the screens with each other as an on-screen couple. Yes, you heard it right. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will next appear in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which is based on India’s victory and the entire incident of Cricket World Cup 1983. In the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team at that time. Further. Deepika Padukone will portray his wife Romi.

Meanwhile, Deepika has just finished with the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak with Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. In an interview, Deepika revealed that the major struggle which she faced while portraying Malti was, apart from portraying the role, it was about survival. Chhapaak will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Talking about 83, it is among the much-awaited films that will release on April 10, 2020. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also features Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saqib Saleem in supporting roles.

