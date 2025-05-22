Home
Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

The buzz around Spirit included speculation that Deepika was set to earn her highest paycheck to date—an estimated Rs 20 crore.

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out of Prabhas' Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands


Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for his intense dramas Kabir Singh and Animal, is now focusing on his next ambitious project, Spirit, headlined by Prabhas. Touted to be a global release, the film was initially set to feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. However, fresh reports suggest that Deepika has stepped away from the project—or rather, has been removed.

Clashes Over Demands Lead to Exit

Citing Telugu media portals like Gulte and GreatAndhra.com, sources claim that Vanga chose to let go of Deepika after a series of disputes concerning her work-related demands. These were allegedly seen by the filmmaker and team as “unprofessional.”

The actress reportedly requested a capped 8-hour workday, which insiders say amounted to only around 6 hours of actual shoot time. Tensions reportedly intensified when she sought a substantial fee paired with a share in the film’s profits.

Adding to the friction, sources allege that Deepika showed reluctance to deliver lines in Telugu—a point of contention for a regional-language-driven project.

Record Paycheck Denied

The buzz around Spirit included speculation that Deepika was set to earn her highest paycheck to date—an estimated Rs 20 crore. But according to insiders, the mounting disagreements became too much for Vanga, leading him to move on and begin looking for a new actress to fill the role.

Initial Delays Attributed to Pregnancy

Interestingly, earlier coverage by Pinkvilla had linked Deepika’s availability to her pregnancy. The film, originally expected to start shooting in late 2024, was reportedly delayed when she turned it down due to scheduling concerns.

After revised timelines were proposed, she had apparently agreed to come on board again, only for things to unravel later due to the aforementioned issues.

Deepika was last seen in Jawan and the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD. While her next projects haven’t been officially announced, speculation hints at her return in Kalki’s sequel, along with potential roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King.

Despite the mounting chatter, neither Deepika nor Sandeep Reddy Vanga has issued a formal statement regarding the reported fallout. But the development has already triggered plenty of buzz across social media and fan circles.

ALSO READ: Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

 

