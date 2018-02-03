Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who recently won millions of hearts after her beautiful portrayal of Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's periodic drama Padmaavat, is overwhelmed after receiving a heartfelt note and flowers from none other than megastar and living legend Amitabh Bachchan.

In Bollywood, receiving awards and rewards is a common thing but it is something big when the living legend Amitabh Bachchan praises an actor for his work. It is indeed a very special moment for them when they receive a note or flowers from the megastar for their contribution to the cinema and their breakthrough performance in a film. The same happened with Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone, who was overwhelmed on receiving a handwritten note and flowers from the superstar. Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Queen Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic drama Padmaavat, took to her Instagram account to share Amitabh Bachchan’s note and flowers and wrote, “there are awards…there are rewards…& then there is THIS!Thank You Baba…🙏 @amitabhbachchan

Many Bollywood celebrities have praised Deepika Padukone for his phenomenal and flawless performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. Critics have also called her portrayal of Queen Padmini as one of the finest performances of her career. The film was released on January 25 this year. While ‘Padmavati’ is Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s third collaboration with Bhansali after Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, this movie marks Shahid’s first movie with Bhansali. Directed by prominent Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was surrounded by a number of controversies ever since its inception.

One of the members of Karni Sena also announced reward money for anyone who would chop-off Deepika Padukone’s nose if the film was released nationwide. They also threatened to behead filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali if at all the film was released. However, ever since its release, the film has been running successfully at the Box Office as well as overseas.