Deepika Padukone, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood has won million hearts with her outstanding performances onscreen so far. And it seems her fan followers want to thank the diva for entertaining them so much in various ways. Check out how a restaurant in Pune has taken the initiative to express their love to the dive.

A big surprise for Deepika Padukone fans this new year! Yes, A restaurant in Pune has invented a parantha thali in the name of Deepika Padukone. Those travelling to Pune can try this. Being one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, the diva has not only managed to impress her fan followers but also make them chant her name in various ways. According to several media reports, the menu in the restaurant shows the rate of the Deepika Padukone Paratha Thali to be Rs. 600 and it has been under the theme of Legendary Parantha Thalis.

Earlier, another restaurant had named a dosa after Deepika Padukone and the diva’s adorable husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t keep calm. Moreover, apart from actress Deepika, Bollywood’s baby doll Sunny Leone ‘s Paratha thali also exists on the menu of the restaurant in Pune. The diva has also shared a picture of the menu from the restaurant which she has captioned with die-hard laughter emoticons. Check out Deepika Padukone’s tweets and photos here:

