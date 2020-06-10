Actor Deepika Padukone credited her father and former shuttler Prakash Padukone for being the “greatest off-screen hero” she could ever have while extending warm wishes on his 65th birthday. “Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa! We love you!,” Deepika wrote on Twitter.

Not only did she share this lovely post, but the ‘Padmaavat’ actor also went back in time by posting an old picture, of herself as a child sitting on Prakash Padukone’s lap, and smiling for the camera. In 1980, the celebrated shuttler became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships.

Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country’s first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships. He is married to Ujjala Padukone and has two daughters Anisha Padukone and Deepika Padukone.

To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!❤️#pappa #padukone pic.twitter.com/EEuGvT6n90 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 10, 2020

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, 83 alongside Ranveer Singh, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Intern and Mahabharat, in which she is slated to play the role of Draupadi. She was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak.

