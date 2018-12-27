Deepika Padukone knows exactly how to ace American Pop singer Michael Jackson's dance move moonwalk. She took to Instagram to share the video. Are you curious to know why she flaunted her dance moves? Read the article to know the reason.

Deepika Padukone’s followers have reached 30 million on Instagram and she knows exactly how to celebrate it. She has shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen performing moonwalk. The floor seems to be slippery for flaunting her effective dance steps. In the caption, Deepika mentioned that she is performing moonwalk on achieving 30 million followers. She even thanked her followers with heart emoticons. This video is winning the hearts on the social media and will surely make you click repetitively.

Till now this video has received 3,757,165 views on her official Instagram handle. The followers are constantly pouring out their compliments and just can’t get enough of the video. In the photograph, she looks cute in her check skirt and an oversized orange sweater with her open long tresses. She paired her choice of outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 15 and 16 according to Konkani and Sindhi rituals at Lake Como Palace in Italy. The wedding was a private affair which was attended by close friends and family members. Later, the couple hosted receptions for closed ones in Bengaluru and Bollywood industry friends in Mumbai.

