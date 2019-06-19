Deepika Padukone airport look: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has returned to Mumbai and her latest photos from the airport are worth a look. The actor returned from New York where she delivered a speech on clinical depression at The Youth Anxiety Centre. Deepika Padukone will be seen in upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is back in the bay and how! After representing India at The Youth Anxiety Centre in New York where she spoke about clinical depression, the actor returned to Mumbai today and aced the airport look with utmost sophistication and charm. Making yet another impactful yet casual appearance at the airport, Deepika proved that she is not just the queen of silver screen but also leads the race with it comes to fashion.

For her latest airport appearance, the actor opted for a basic white shirt paired with black leggings, off-white overcoat and white sneakers. However, what took her look to a notch above were her green snake-print cross-body bag and a pair of sunglasses. She kept her makeup bare minimal and went for side parted hair.

Earlier in the day, Deepika shared her photos from the event on her official Instagram account. In the photos, Deepika can be seen donning a black blazer with wide legged matching pants, a matching bag and diamond dangler earrings. One of the photos that have gone viral on social media features Deepika sharing the frame with International model Kendall Jenner.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s photos and videos from the event:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone wil play an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Chhapaak. She has also been roped in for Ranveer Singh’s film 83 in which she will play his on-screen wife. Interestingly, Deepika has turned a producer for both the films that will release in 2020.

