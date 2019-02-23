Deepika Padukone photos: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently prepping for her upcoming film Chhapaak, is making heads turn with her latest look on social media. In the photos shared by Deepika on her Instagram account, she can be seen looking breathtaking in a green pantsuit with nude heels. Deepika Padukone was attending an event in Bengaluru.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is killing the game with her fashion choices of late and one cannot stop but simply be mesmerised. As she attended an event in Bengaluru on February 22, Friday, Deepika decided to take the fashion quotient in a notch above with a yet another chic yet classy look, which is making everyone go gaga over her.

Looking drop-dead gorgeous, Deepika opted for a green plaid suit with nude heels. She paired her look with middle-parted hair and statement earrings. For her makeup, the diva kept it dewy yet minimal with mauve lip shade and filled-in eyebrows. As she poses for the camera with round-frame sunglasses, Deepika is proving that she can carry off any look with effortless grace and oomph. She’s truly a boss lady, Isn’t it?

Take a look at the photos shared by Deepika Padukone here:

Before this, the Chhapaak actor made heads turn at the Femina Beauty Awards where she looks absolutely stunning a black number. Donning a black gown with a plunging neckline and backless detailing, Deepika is a sight to behold with her fierce expressions and sexy body language. From playing strong characters on-screen to breaking the Internet with her gorgeous looks, there is nothing Deepika cannot do.

After portraying the role of a queen in Padmaavat, Deepika will play an acid attack survivor in her next film Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika will also be producing the film. In the film, she will share the screen space with Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More