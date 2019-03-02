Deepika Padukone Photos: The Diva looks extremely gorgeous in a semi-professional outfit. These pictures are from Greece, where she went for her latest photoshoot. The Diva never misses a chance to set the internet on fire. Her open hair with staple dewy make-up will surely grab your attention.

Deepika Padukone Photos: Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram photo will surely make your day! Recently she was spotted in Greece for a photo shoot where she was donning a beautiful plunging neckline ivory-colored suit. She has complemented her semi-professional attire with kohled eyes, nude lipstick and rosy cheeks. Deepika Padukone has paired up her look with loose wavey hair, strappy sandals, and her ever so gorgeous smile.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her next movie Chhappak which is based upon a real-life story of an acid attack survivor. The movie has been helmed by Meghna Gulzar and even in an interview, Meghna told a leading daily that Deepika would totally look unrecognizable and would bring life to the character in a unique way.

Take a look at her semi-professional attire pictures here:

A story of trauma and triumph.

And the unquashable human spirit.

Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @masseysahib@foxstarhindi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 24, 2018

The excellent acting skills which Deepika has shown in Padmaavaat were highly appreciated by everyone after a year break Deepika would be coming soon with a whole new story. Film Chhappak’s shoot is in full swing now and is expected to hit the silver screens soon. The storyline has aroused a sense of curiosity among the viewers and are expecting to see the first look soon.

