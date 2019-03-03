Deepika Padukone photoshoot: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, has featured in a new photoshoot. In the photos that are going viral on social media, Deepika looks stunning in a boss lady avatar. Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat.

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is a stunner and she knows it. Be it Rani Padmavati, Mastani or Veronica, Deepika makes sure to light up the big screen with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills. It is her this charm that makes her one of the leading and the most gorgeous ladies of Indian Film Industry. As she gears up to for her next film Chhapaak, the actor has featured in a photoshoot and the photos of the same are now taking social media by storm.

In one of the photos circulating on her fan pages, Deepika can be seen making everyone go weak in the knees as she poses alongside an aeroplane. Donning a black buttoned-down shirt with black high-waisted pants and a white flowy blazer, Deepika has completed her look with sunglasses and wine-coloured lip shade.

In another photo, Deepika can be seen posing with a bunch of gifts in a metallic crop top paired with a sparkly skirt. As she poses for the camera, she looks absolutely gorgeous flaunting her bright smile. Meanwhile, some other shots feature Deepika posing with a few desserts and melting everyone’s hearts with her too cute to handle expressions.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot here:

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Currently, she is gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika will essay the role of an acid attack survivor and will share the screen space with Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey.

