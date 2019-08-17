Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is taking the glamour quotient a notch above in her latest photoshoot. Featured on the cover of Porter magazine, the diva is flaunting her natural complexion and winning hearts with her candid yet effortlessly sexy looks.

Deepika Padukone is not just one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood but one of the most beautiful women worlds over. With more than 10 years in the Indian Film Industry, she has carved a space for herself in Bollywood and the hearts of fans with her stellar performances and spell-bounding looks. As she gears for her big Bollywood projects next year, she is leaving no stone unturned to stay connected with multiple photoshoots that are too stunning to ignore.

After turning heads with her Vogue India photoshoot, Deepika has featured on the cover on a Hollywood magazine this month. She has also shared snapshots from the photoshoot on her official Instagram account. From donning denim on denim to going all white, Deepika is slaying it with her effortless yet uber chic looks.

In one of the photos, the actor can be seen posing for the camera in an all denim look styled with diamond earrings, natural makeup and a tied up hairdo. Meanwhile, another photo is a candid shot of her sitting by the window donning a denim jacket with a black bralet and white pants.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s looks from her latest photoshoot:

After the mega success of Padmaavat last year, Deepika Padukone will be seen in upcoming films like Chhapaak and 83. In Chhapaak, she plays an acid-attack survivor and will share the screen space with Vikrant Massey. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, she will reunite with her husband Ranveer Singh on-screen for 83. 83 is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2020.

