Deepika Padukone’s preparation: Padmavaat actor Deepika Padukone is all set to start her shoot for her upcoming project, Chhapaak. The film is based upon a real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi. The film will witness Deepika’s debut as a producer too. An actor who is well capable of transforming herself according to the roles will soon get into the skin of her character in the upcoming film.

Reportedly, Deepika is currently busy analysing her role and doing a lot of research work on it. She is looking up all available material i.e photographs, videos etc on the Internet. Laxmi, the acid attack survivor herself, has been very supportive. She has shared all the facts of her life that are nowhere available on the internet. Deepika is been provided with DVDs, PD’S containing the material about the survivors. The actor has made all possible efforts to know each and everything in details about the facts and trauma of the survivors.

Post-wedding, Deepika is coming up with her highly anticipated movie like Chhapaak. Meghna Gulzar, the director of the film, posted a photo of a yellow dupatta in her Instagram profile, which seems half-burned by the acid drops, portrays a courtroom full of thrill and suspense.

Padmavaat, which faced a lot of controversy at its time, still managed to gain a lot of success. This showed Deepika’s determination towards facing every difficulty boldly. This movie will bring out a whole new character inside Deepika and she will be completely unrecognised in the film, revealed the Director in a recent interview. It will be interesting to see Deepika’s role in the film and how far she will be capable enough to do justice to the role.

