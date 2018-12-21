Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their second wedding reception in Mumbai last night. In one of the videos that are going viral on social media, Priyanka and Deepika can be seen having a dance off on Bajirao Mastani's song Pinga. Ranveer Singh, who essayed the role of Bajirao in the film, can be seen matching the dance steps of the two leading ladies in the background and looks hilarious while doing it.

However, along with the two divas, it is Ranveer Singh who stole all the attention with his dance moves on the song. As the duo danced with absolute grace and perfection, Ranveer tried his best to copy the dance step and made the onlookers laugh out loud with his antics once again.

Have a look at the video here:

In another video that is going viral on the fan pages of the actor, Priyanka can be seen teaching the dance steps of her popular song Desi Girl to Nick Jonas. Appreciating his effort, the actor hugs him at the end of the video. Ain’t the duo absolutely adorable?!

Held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai last night, the wedding reception saw celebrities like Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan, A R Rahman and many more in attendance. At the reception, Priyanka was seen dressed in a blue lehenga while Nick complemented her look in all black tuxedo.

