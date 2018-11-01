The two big fat weddings of this year Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone will tie the knot this year on November 14 and 15 and Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas will tie the knot in Jodhpur this year on December 1 and 2. As per reports by Bollywood life, the two brides are sought-after Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding outfits which have caused a lot of stress as there cant be any duplication in any way as their wedding outfits will be under extreme scrutiny.

Bollywood will be witnessing two big fat Indian wedding this year Ranveer SinghSinghand Deepika Padukone will be tying the knot on November 14 and 15, followed by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who will be tying the knot on either December 1 or 2. As per reports by Bollywood life, the two brides are sought-after Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their wedding outfits. This has caused stress to the ace designer, who doesn’t want to upset any of the beauties.

The report quotes a source saying that Sabyasachi is delighted to dress Deepika Padukone up for her big day. Other designers like Anamika Khanna, Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla are being considered for other functions. Now even Priyanka Chopra wants to be a Sabyasachi bride. Of course, it is a great joy for him to dress them up but he is worried as both weddings are happening in quick succession and also there can’t be any duplication in any way as their wedding outfits will be under extreme scrutiny.

There is buzz that Manish Malhotra will design Priyanka’s lehenga for the saat pheras and Nick Jonas sherwani.

Many other Bollywood divas who have had Sabyasachi to dress them up for their D-Day in the past are Asin, Amrita Puri, Bipasha Basu, Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge, Soha Ali Khan among others.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be getting married in Italy’s Lake Como in the presence of their close friends and family. Whereas it is rumoured that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be getting married in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

