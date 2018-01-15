2018 has been an year of experimental fashion for Deepika Padukone. From gingham dress paired with ripped denims to a retro look, the Bollywood style diva has definitely made done bold choices and impressed her fans with her experimental fashion choices.

Deepika Padukone has proved to be on a fashion rollercoaster ride in 2018. Love it or Hate it, you just cannot ignore her. Rather than playing safe with her fashion choices, Deepika believes in going all out with experimental styling. Be it her fashion label ‘All about you’ or latest public appearances, the fashion nova surely not just loves fashion but breathes fashion. Let us look at some of her experimental styling and decode her edgy yet fun style statement.

The Padmavati of Bollywood recently appeared on the sets of BFF with Vogue with her sister Anisha Padukone. For the final episode of the show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Deepika choose this off shoulder gingham print dress paired with ripped denims and silver stellatoes. She styled the look with blingy silver earrings and a red lipstick. Just one look at the styling and you just feel it is experimental but it just does not go well together. The dress looks almost like a wraparound dress with that belt. For us, this would have to be nay!

Designer Shaleen Nathani shared this second look on her official Instagram handle. We just have to say this, Deepika slays the look in this one. The mustard velvet top paired with blue ripped jeans and style with black heels is edgy, fun and yet looks extremely effortless. The smokey eyes with the sleek hairdo complements her look.

For the Annual Mumbai Police event known as Umang, Deepika Padukone chose this stunning ensemble by none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Deepika looks absolutely breathtaking in this simple yet elegant saree paired with the sequenced blouse. From the tiny emerald earrings to her sleekly tied hair and winged eyeliner, all the details come together beautifully to create a mesmerising retro look.

Let us know which one of her look was your absolute favourite.