Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most stunning actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatile roles and on-screen presence. The actor is known for her phenomenal work and tries her best to dazzle well on-screens by stepping out of her comfort zone. Rather it is the role of Rani Padmavati in the film Padmavat to her latest role of Malti in Chhapaak, the actor misses no chance of impressing fans. The fact that before marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was earlier dating Ranbir Kapoor is not hidden. Despite being each other exes, both of them share a good rapport.

Recently, Deepika Padukone shared some quality time with Ranbir Kapoor’s parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. The fact is not hidden that Neetu and Rishi hated Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika and recently Neetu Kapoor shared pictures with Deepika Padukone. In the pictures, Deepika Padukone is looking happy with Ranbir’s parents and posed adorably for the camera.

Deepika Padukone is also making headlines for her stunning appearance in Met Gala 2019. Dressed in a beautiful pink gown, the actor left no stone unturned to match with the theme and give major fashion goals to her fans.

Talking about the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is a based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal, who is known as Malti in the film. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will portray the role of Laxmi’s husband opposite Deepika in the film. The first schedule of the film was finished earlier and currently, the entire cast is busy shooting for the second shooting schedule in Mumbai. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. The film is a planned trilogy which is slated to release next year.

