Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjay Das, Firoz Khan, and Bobby Pathak will perform at DeepVeer's sangeet ceremony. The duo will be tying the knot tomorrow, November 14, 2018, at the fairytale location Villa del Balbianello, Lake Como, Italy.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding: With just a day left to one of Bollywood’s most-awaited wedding, the excitement level has reached its pinnacle! The wedding festivities are in full swing with all the guests arriving to see one of the most expensive weddings in Bollywood. The duo will be tying the knot tomorrow at the fairytale location Villa del Balbianello, Lake Como, Italy. As the wedding preparations are in full swing, today being the sangeet ceremony, the duo has asked Dibaro singer from the movie Raazi-Harshdeep Kaur, Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak, and Firoz khan to light up their shaadi.

Earlier this morning Guitarist Sanjoy Das shared a picture of his team and had captioned his picture as We have reached Milan for a very special occasion of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. I will be performing with Harshdeep Kaur, Bobby Pathak, and Firoz Khan. Take a look at Sanjoy’s post here:

Last night Harshdeep Kaur uploaded some photos from her journey too, to Lake Como, Italy. She had captioned her picture as Off to a very special location and for an even special occasion. Have a look at her pictures here:

Harshdeep Kaur and her team will be performing at the sangeet ceremony. She has worked with Deepika before too in her super hit film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani opposite her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor.

