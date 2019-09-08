Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were recently seen together in a new TV commercial of Asian Paints. This is the second time they reunited for an ad. The ex-lovers are known for their films Tamasha, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone recently reunited in the latest TV commercial for Asian Paints. The ex-couple is known for their on-screen chemistry in movies like Tamasha, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and others. This the second time Ranbir and Deepika have come together in Asian Paints TV ad.

In the TV commercial, Deepika and Ranbir can be seen talking on the phone. She also compares Ranbir to a bacteria and did not invite him to her house warming party because of that. In the first ad, they were seen discussing the benefits of Asian Paints over a phone call.

Ranbir and Deepika look super cute in the new ad. The commercial went viral on social media just after the release and fans are loving their chemistry and happy to see them together once again. Watch the video here-

[Video] Ad: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for Asian Paints Royale Health Shield pic.twitter.com/rI8fD7jFa5 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 7, 2019

On the work front, Deepika and Ranbir will be seen together in Luv Ranjan’s next. The news created a lot of buzz on social media and fans can’t wait to watch them share the screen space together. Currently, Deepika is working on her next project Chaapak alongside Vikrant Massey. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and in Shamshera. He was last seen in Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju and bagged many awards for it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App