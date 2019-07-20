Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at Filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office on Friday evening. The photos surfacing on social media from the meeting suggest that a film announcement is likely to follow soon.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved on-screen couples of Bollywood. When the ex-couple comes together for a film, sparks are sure to fly. Having shared the screen space in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, Deepika and Ranbir are a fan favorite. While the duo might have moved on in their life with their respective partners, i.e Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the news of them coming together for a film always brings joy to cinephiles.

Over the weekend, Deepika and Ranbir were spotted at Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office for a dinner meeting. In a video that has surfaced on social media, they both can also be seen hugging the makers. Looking at the developments, it seems like a film is on cards. Since Ranbir has already been roped in for a project with Luv Ranjan co-starring Ajay Devgn, reports are rife that Deepika might be cast as the leading lady of the film.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen venturing into production with her upcoming film Chhapaak followed by 83. In Chhhapaak, the actor will essay the role of an acid attack survivor while she will play Romi Bhatia, i.e Kapil Dev’s wife in 83 and share the screen space with Ranveer Singh. Both the film are slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently working on his much-anticipated film Brahmastra alongside girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The actor has also been roped in for Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

