Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor photos: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, who were last seen in the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, have reunited for an ad-shoot. As a pleasant surprise for all their fans. the photos from the shoot have gone viral in which they can be seen sharing a cup of coffee. See photos here-

One of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor flutter hearts whenever the duo share the screen space. As a pleasant surprise for all the fans, new photos of Deepika and Ranbir have gone viral on social media that are making everyone go awwww! Even though the duo has separated, the chemistry between them remains intact and these photos are proof of it.

In the first photo, Ranbir and Deepika can be seen sharing a cup of coffee seated on a green couch. While Deepika looks stunning a long flowy mustard dress paired with a tan belt, Ranbir looks dapper in a black sweater paired with a white shirt, blue denim and white sneakers. Meanwhile, in the other photo, the duo can be seen dressed in party attire.

Take a look at the photos taking social media by storm:

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh last year at Lake Como in Italy. On being asked if the actor feels insecure about Deepika working with her ex-beau Ranbir, he responded that he is not the insecure type at all. He said that he is extremely secure about who and what he is and added that nobody can love Deepika the way he does.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up to shoot for her upcoming film Chhapaak. She will also be producing the film. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is shooting for Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in the film Shamshera.

