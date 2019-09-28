Good news for all Deepika and Ranbir fans, after a long break of four years the duo is all set to create a buzz with their chemistry on-screen in Luv Ranjan's untitled project. Read the entire details here–

From a long time, there have been many speculations regarding Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s association with Luv Ranjan in his next. Though both of them have parted away long back, their on-screen chemistry is something which is still missed by their fans. Recent reports have confirmed that Deepika Padukone will romance Ranbir in Ranjan’s next.

Talking about the story, it narrates about a father and a son and their quirky relationship. Recent reports also reveal that though Deepika had signed the film earlier this year with Ranbir but the makers were waiting for the right time to announce about the project officially. Reports also reveal that the reason behind hiding about Deepika and Ranbir’s collaboration might also be the noise of MeToo that surrounded the filmmaker Luv Ranjan last year. Though the director apologised on Twitter, he is currently waiting for all these allegations to die.

Reports also reveal that Deepika and Ranbir have been working wth Luv from a long time but all the preparations and discussions are going on quietly. Reports also reveal that Deepika will be appearing in a completely different avatar in a script filled with romance. If all these reports turn out to be true, this will be the fourth collaboration between Deepika and Ranbir after hit films Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani, Bachna Ae Haseena and Tamasha.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for his project Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Talking about Luv Ranjan’s next, the film will also star Ajay Devgn and it will serve as the second collaboration of both the stars after film Rajneeti.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor was also speculated to appear opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ranjan’s film but later reports revealed that Shraddha Kapoor was never approached for the film. The director always wanted Deepika and Ranbir opposite each other.

