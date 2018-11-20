Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to grace their reception in Bengaluru on November 21, 2018. There are a set of details which were hidden from the fans earlier, now a few details have been revealed in various reports about the grand reception. Check out all the details in the below article.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has created a lot of frenzy among the media persons. From their wedding photos to attires, every single detail is grabbing our attention on the Internet. Now, after the wedding all eyes are set on their wedding receptions. The first reception will be held on November 21, 2018, in Bengaluru at The Leela Hotel. In fact, the couple has already landed in the city and we just can’t get enough of their lovely smiles. Various other details are also surfacing on the Internet regarding the big fat reception.

As per reports, Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone’s friends and close relatives will attend the function. The menu will comprise South Indian delicacies which the bride’s mother Ujwala Padukone has finalised after a few tastings.

After the Bengaluru wedding reception, the couple will host Mumbai reception on December 1, 2018. This reception will be a star-studded affair. Every Bollywood celebrity is expected to turn up for the big event.

Deepika and Ranveer exchanged their wedding vows in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They exchanged the wedding vows in Konkani wedding on the first day, later they got married in Anand Karaj ceremony. The wedding was a close knitted affair. It was attended by close friends and family members. Due to no photo policy at the wedding, the guests and visitors were not allowed to click the pictures. Photographs started doing the rounds on the social media after their wedding.

The couple dated each other for six years and have been featured for several movies such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar”s project based on the acid victim survivor Laxmi. While Ranveer Singh will be busy in promoting Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. The actor has wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

