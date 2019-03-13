Kalank actor Varun Dhawan recently uploaded a hilarious video on his Instagram story. In the video, Varun introduces the power couple as his adopted parents and the couple revealed that they make sure that Varun had his dinner, slept well etc. Watch the video here

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the hottest couple of the industry, who leaves no chance of astonishing fans with their hot chemistry and crazy conversations. Starting from their wedding pictures to award functions, they leave no stone unturned to give major fashion and couple goals to their fans. Recently, the power couple were spotted heading for London to unveil the wax statue. The couple has recently turned to become adopted parents of Varun Dhawan as per a viral video. Both Deepika and Ranveer revealed how they take care of their adopted son Varun. The reports revealed that Varun Dhawan, who was flying post the release of his upcoming film Kalank’s teaser, coincidentally, knocked to meet Deepika and Ranveer and now the trio is leaving no chance of utilising their time to the fullest.

Recently, Kalank actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the video that discloses the great news about his recently turned adopted parents. Talking about their work front, Varun is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kalank and shoot of his next movie Street Dancer with Nora Fatehi. Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in Kabir Khan’s 83 and action drama film Takht which is directed by Karan Johar. Meanwhile, Deepika will be next appearing in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

