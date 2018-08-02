Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is having the time of their life in Disneyland, Orlando and photos from their exotic and fun vacation, which have been posted on social media by their fan pages, have taken social media by storm. The two were seen exploring the city while walking hand-in-hand and as soon as the photos and videos surfaced on social media, they went viral in no time. According to latest media reports, Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha has also accompanied them to the vacation as she was spotted in one of the videos.

Ranveer and Deepika on several occasions and events have expressed their love for each other

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood couples. The two are often spotted on Lunch and dinner dates and there are speculations that Ranveer and Deepika will be getting married next year in 2019.

Another report suggested that DeepVeer will be getting hitched this year on November 10 in Italy. However, there has been no confirmation as of now. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with their stellar performances in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat in which Ranveer played the role of Alauddin Khilji and Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati.

Both were highly praised was their phenomenal performance and the film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. On the work front, Ranveer has started shooting for Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer Simmba which features Sara Ali Khan as the female lead. He has also wrapped up the shoot for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which stars Alia Bhatt. Deepika, on the other hand, has not signed any project after Padmaavat.

Ranveer and Deepika on several occasions and events have expressed their love for each other. Ranveer never misses a single chance to praise Deepika may it be an award function or a chat show.

