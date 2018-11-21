Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception videos: Newly-weds Bollywood's one of the most adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had arrived in India on Tuesday after their Lake Como Italy wedding are hosting their first India reception in Bengaluru. One of the most loved Bollywood couple first photos from the reception have started appearing on social media and are viral like anything.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception videos: Newly-weds Bollywood’s one of the most adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who had arrived in India on Tuesday after their Lake Como Italy wedding are hosting their first India reception in Bengaluru. One of the most loved Bollywood couple first photos from the reception have started appearing on social media and are viral like anything. The couple is hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru today where many renowned people from the world of entertainment, cricket, close friends are expected to attend the event.

Well, this is the first India reception which is being hosted by the couple in Bengaluru today. The couple will hold another reception on November 28 in Mumbai and thereafter another reception will be held by the couple December 1 or 2 expectedly. In the first photos released by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the couple looks extremely adorable and classy.

The first reception is being hosted in Bengaluru which is Deepika Padukone’s hometown where all the renowned and famous personalities in the city are being expected at the occasion. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh planned their Italy wedding in two different styles. Their wedding on November 14 took place in Konkani style while the one which took place on November 15 was conducted in Sindhi style.

