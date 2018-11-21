The first photo of newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception are out! The stunning photo was shared on Deepika Padukone's official Instagram account and it is breathtaking! In the photo, we see Deepika Padukone wearing a stunning golden colour saree which was gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone.

The first photo of newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception are out! The stunning photo was shared on Deepika Padukone’s official Instagram account and it is breathtaking! In the photo, we see Deepika Padukone wearing a stunning golden colour saree which was gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone. Deepika Padukone is carrying the royal look in style! The groom, Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, looks classy in Rohit Bal’s designer sherwani which is blue and golden.

DeepVeer have been styled by none other than ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherji and look completely royal! To add more grace to her look, Deepika Padukone is wearing a beautiful green emerald and diamond set with her hair tied. They both look class apart as they pose for the camera in this breathtaking photo. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched in a private ceremony at Laka Como in Italy and have now hosted a grand reception in Bengaluru. The venue of the reception is The Leela Palace and many known faces are expected to join the grand party.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will now host another grand reception in Mumbai on November 28 this year. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of this year.

