After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released a stunning photo of themselves ahead of their Bengaluru reception on Wednesday evening, more photos from the event are pouring in as the reception gets underway.

This reception is first of the 3 receptions planned and is being hosted by Prakash and Ujjala Padukone

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh released a stunning photo of themselves ahead of their Bengaluru reception on Wednesday evening, more photos from the event are pouring in as the reception gets underway. In the photos, Deepika looks breath-taking in saree reportedly gifted by her mom Ujjala Padukone, and Ranveer looks dapper in Rohit Bal outfit.

This reception is first of the 3 receptions planned and is being hosted by Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, parents of Deepika. This morning, both of them visited the venue to take stock of the preparations. And as expected, they were greeted by cheering fans and flashing lenses.

.@deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial look every bit royal at their wedding reception in Bengaluru. Sigh! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gSwuvGA62K — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) November 21, 2018

Not only Deepika and Ranveer are the centres of attraction, but their venue is also attracting eyes. Some photos of the reception venue have also made it to the social media, and this is where the couple will have their reception: the Leela Palace in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Deepika arrived in Bengaluru with Ranveer Singh and family on Tuesday evening and then shared some of their wedding photographs. They had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian wedding as per Sindhi traditions on November 15. They also posted pictures from the mehendi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More