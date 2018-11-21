Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception LIVE updates: Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru today—November 21 before leaving for Mumbai where they will host another big reception on November 28. Bengaluru is Deepika Padukone's hometown and therefore the couple will be spending some quality time with their friends and family as they will host a lavish wedding reception today.

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be hosting a grand reception in Bengaluru today—November 21 before leaving for Mumbai where they will host another big reception on November 28. Bengaluru is Deepika Padukone’s hometown and therefore the couple will be spending some quality time with their friends and family as they will host a lavish wedding reception today. DeepVeer’s wedding was one of the biggest events of this year and now fans await the photos from their Bengaluru reception!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who were dating for the past six years finally got hitched in a private ceremony which took place at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 and 15 respectively! Photos from their wedding—both the Konkani and Sindhi style were shared by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh yesterday and were loved by fans! According to latest media reports, Deepika Padukone will wear a Sabyasachi Mukherjee design for her Bengaluru reception.

If media reports are to be believed, the grand reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will take place at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. Photos from their reception venue have bee doing rounds on social media. All their fans across the world are eager to see what Ranveer and Deepika wear on their reception which will take place today.

It is being anticipated that many Bollywood celebrities will be attending Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s big fat reception today. Just like everyone was waiting for their wedding photos, fans are now waiting for the photos from their reception.

Here are all the LIVE updates!

