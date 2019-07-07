Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has wished her husband and versatile actor Ranveer Singh with a mushy post on Instagram. Sharing a childhood photo of Ranveer, Deepika penned a heartfelt note calling him her husband, friend, lover, a confidante, child, infant, toddler, dot, pineapple, sunshine and rainbow. The couple will be seen in the upcoming sports film 83.

The Bajirao Mastani of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are truly a match made in heaven. Despite having contrasting personalities, sparks surely fly high when they come together. We have seen them light up the big screen with their sizzling chemistry and their DeepVeer moments on social media are not hidden from anybody, which makes them one of the most loved and adorable couples of the Indian film industry. As Ranveer turned a year older on July 6, B’town left no stone unturned to extend their lovely wishes. However, it is his ladylove Deepika’s wish that is melting hearts.

On the occasion of his birthday, Deepika shared an adorable childhood photo of Ranveer on her official Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note. Calling him sensitive, emotional, caring, compassionate, generous, gentle, funny, intelligent, delightful and faithful, Deepika expressed her love for Ranveer by referring to him as her husband, friend, lover, a confidante as well as her child, infant, toddler, dot, pineapple, sunshine and rainbow.

In a few hours, the photo has already crossed a million views and is going viral on social media. Celebrities like Anaita Shroff Adajania, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nimrat Kaur, Shanoo Sharma, Siddhanth Kapoor and many others have left mushy comments on the post but fans are eagerly waiting for Ranveer’s comment.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s birthday post for Ranveer Singh here:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared the screen space in films like Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will also play Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia in the upcoming film 83. Ranveer Singh released his first look from the film as Kapil Dev on his birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App