Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Valentine's Day celebration: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most fan-favourite couples of Bollywood. They both leave no chance to make express their love in public. On this Valentine's Day, Ranveer Singh joined Deepika Padukone and her family in an award show where Deepika's father Prakash Padukone was honoured by a lifetime achievement award.

This Valentine’s Day became a Family outing for superstar Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who tied knots on 14th and 15th of November at the Lake Como, Italy. Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy also released on the same day and got a positive response from the audience and the critics too. The couple on February 14 joined Deepika Padukone’s parents Prakash Padukone and Ujjala at Sportstar Aces awards. The Badminton legend Prakash Padukone got the Lifetime achievement award.

Deepika was wearing a backless orange gown and was looking fabulous. Ranveer was killing it in a striped suit.

Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are constantly making headlines since their marriage. From getting spotted together to showing their love for each other on social media, they are of one most loved couple of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh, who has been busy since a long time due to the promotion of Gully Boy, recently made an appearance on a talk show known a TapeCast with Karan Johar.

On the show, Ranveer Singh was asked about the challenges faced in the wedding of two superstars. Karan Johar also asked Ranveer that in spite of his immortal love for his wife, how he has planned to resist himself from all kind of temptations that are offered by the industry in which he works. Karan highlighted the fact that with so many stunning ladies around him it is going to be a tough task to resist. Ranveer Singh gave an accurate response instantly. Ranveer said that he has tied the knots with the hottest diva of Bollywood and now he has no worries, no one ever was able to fascinate him the way she does. He added that he has been with her from six years until they got married and by this, it gets proved that no other person can be good enough to make him go crazy.

