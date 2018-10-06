One of the much-awaited news from the Bollywood industry is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's marriage which is taking the social media by a roll. There have been several rumours about the planning of the wedding and now, the couple has confronted the media to clear all the confusion. Above all the revelations, the couple also shared their thoughts and first impression on seeing each other.

In a recent media interaction, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone said opened up about their bond and the first impression they had in mind when they saw each other for the first time. One of the most adored couples of Bollywood, Ranveer and Deepika have swayed their fans with their lovely on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The duo usually chooses not to speak much about their relationship in media but their social media comments and activities speak it all.

In the interview, when the couple was asked questions about their marriage and other plans, they smashed all the November wedding rumours by giving satirical comments on media spreading these talks. Out of the all the interesting bunch of questions, they were also asked about their first impressions of each other and their replies were shocking.

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone replied saying that she thought Ranveer was surely not her type. This statement of the actor contradicts the current reality. Deepika is quite reserved when it comes to her personal life, but her love for this handsome hunk is quite evident through social media activities. While the Love Aaj Kal actor unleashed her thoughts quite bluntly in the media, her partner Ranveer gave an extremely flattering reply, when asked the same question.

Here’s the video:

The guy next door of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh in his own style told media that when he first saw Deepika in a restaurant, he felt astonished and asked himself that how can somebody look like that? Well, this is one of the cutest statements by Ranveer, which will make the fans love him even more.

Of many other revelations, he also gave a full stop to the marriage rumours by saying that whenever it happens, you will be the first to know. According to some of the reports, Ranveer and Deepika are planning to get married at Lake Como in Italy. After the grand wedding, the couple will host a reception in Mumbai and invite all the celebs. Reports also say that the duo’s family have already geared up for the wedding and have started the preparations. If the sources turn reliable enough, this happy news will soon reach all the fans.

