Ranveer Singh is going gaga over Deepika Padukone's red hot avatar on Instagram. The actress shared her latest photos on Instagram a few hours ago. Take a look-

The Bajirao Mastani of Bollywood aka Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one couple that can give many on-screen hit jodis a run for their money. Be it the magic they bring to the silver screens or their adorable chemistry off-screen, the duo are truly meant for each other. More than anything, fans look forward to their social media banter. Be it a red carpet look or a photoshoot, they never miss a chance to give each other the extra attention and this time is no different.

A few hours ago, Deepika Padukone stormed the Internet with her latest photos before heading for a panel discussion. Dressed in an off-shoulder dress paired with matching heels, Deepika looked like a sight to behold. To amp it up, she opted for golden hoop earrings, red bold lipstick, winged eyeliner, and a messy ponytail.

As much as fans are adoring the look, Ranveer Singh is equally going gaga over his lady love. While sharing the look, Deepika wrote that red is one colour that generates excitement, invites attention and a rising heart rate. Responding to this, Ranveer has commented that he is experiencing all of it after looking at her photos. He further called Red his spirit colour and the colour of Passion. Furthermore, who can ignore the cute addition of a ‘hayye’.

Check out the latest photos of Deepika Padukone:

After sharing the screen space in Goliyo Ki Raasleela: Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to reunite on the silver screens in 83. The shooting of the film has completed and it will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. Along with 83, Deepika will also be seen in films like Chhapaak and Mahabharat while Ranveer Singh will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.

