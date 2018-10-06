One of the most loved and adored couples of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently graced an interview together and it is best thing on the internet today. From happy and fun moments to crazy revelations, the couple gave us some memorable moments on the stage and took the social media by storm with their dance on Khalibali.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make a wonderful couple and on every public appearance of them, the duo makes the fans go awwww! This time too, they gave us some of the best DeepVeer moments in a media interaction, which is already breaking the internet and here is the video of them creating a Khalibali moment at the stage.

The couple swayed the fans with their extremely glamorous avatar at the media interaction where Deepika donned a beautiful saree and Ranveer got suited like a boss. Adding all the spice to it, the couple danced together on one of the famous number from their movie Padmaavat and dazzled the fans with the performance.

Deepika and Ranveer are the most hit couple of the Bollywood, who mesmerise everyone not only the onscreen chemistry but also create a buzz with their off-screen love. DeepVeer have appeared in many movies together, of which the most attention was garnered by Padmaavat. In the movie, Ranveer played the role of Khilji which became his biggest success story by earning him a lot of praises and popularity.

Grabbing the gist of the moment, the interviewer requested the couple to dance on the song Khalibali, on which they did the signature move and Deepika’s expression were cuteness personified, while Ranveer guided her in the steps.

The alleged couple also opened up about their marriage in this interview and stated that whenever it will happen, you will be the first to know. Ranveer also showed his agitation of countless rumours regarding their marriage which are surfacing on social media. While Deepika has always been a little reserved about her love life, Ranveer too chose to shut the rumours this time.

Of all the cute revelations, the couple also unleashed their feelings when they met each other for the first time and shared the story with all. Bollywood beauty Deepika expressed bluntly that she felt Ranveer was not her type when she first saw him while Ranveer created an aww moment saying that he was surprised at how can someone look like that. This moment left Deepika blushing and awestruck the fans.

