Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be reportedly making their relationship official on Koffee with Karan season 6 hosted by Karan Johar. Along with the duo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might also make an appearance on the upcoming show.

From charming the audience with their sizzling chemistry in films like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyo Ki Raas Leela: Ramleela to making the fans go gaga over their social media PDA, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adored and loved couples of the B-town. As reports of their much-awaited wedding make headlines, the duo are reportedly all set to make their relationship official on Koffee with Karan Season 6 before they tie the knot at Lake Como in Italy.

A report by BollywoodLife suggests that both Ranveer and Deepika have made appearances on the show, however, they have never graced the show together. While Ranveer has shared the sofa with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika has made an appearance with Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

With this, several reports suggest that the makers are also considering to rope in star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for an episode along with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan for another episode. Sharing a still from the brand new set of Koffee with Karan Season 6, Filmmaker and show’s host Karan Johar noted on his official Twitter account that the show will premiere on October 21, 2018, at 9 PM on Star World India.

Speaking about Ranveer and Deepika’s much-awaited wedding, the duo will apparently tie the knot on November 20 at Lake Como in Italy. The wedding will be a private affair and will just have their close friends and family in attendance. However, the couple does plan to host a starry reception in Mumbai after the wedding.

