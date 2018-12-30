After Deepika and Ranveer's grand wedding, the couple is now all set to spend some time alone and was recently spotted on the airport, heading for their Honeymoon. The newly-wed leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans on social media. In their recent uploads, the couple is looking cute, twinning in all black outfits

Since the lavishing wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave no stone unturned to give major couple goals to their fans. The most trending couple commenced the year with the famous movie–Padmaavat and quenched the thirst of their fans with their wedding in the year-end. Fans with the entire B-Town was eagerly waiting for their wedding pictures which came and buzzed over the Internet like a storm. Now after Ranveer Singh’s most anticipated movie with Sara Ali Khan is released, the couple now wants to spend some time alone and is heading for their Honeymoon.

Recently, the couple was spotted at the airport, twinning in all-black outfits. Deepika was wearing a black high neck pullover and has complimented her outfit with a black skirt and black boots. She is looking marvellous and has completed her look with a black handbag. Meanwhile, Ranveer is looking handsome carrying a black leather jacket. Both of them are looking alluring complimenting each other hand in hand and with an ear to ear smile on their faces. Deepika and Ranveer are one of the top-rated couples of 2018 and fans leave no chance of showering their love on the newly-wed.

