Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among the adorable couples of the B-town who leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at a wedding at JW Mariott in Mumbai. Dressed in traditional attires both the actor's seems to enjoy each other's company.

Bollywood duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are amongst the most followed couples of the industry. From supporting each other in every thick and thin to creating buzz with their on-screen chemistry, the actor’s seems to masters every talent. Some time back, the duo shared the screens for the first time after their wedding by appearing in a commercial and recently, the actors were spotted at a wedding at JW Mariott in Mumbai on Saturday. In the pictures that have gone viral, the duo is looking perfect with each other dressed in traditional attires.

Talking about their work front, both the actors are currently working very hard to prove themselves in their upcoming films. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently leaving no stone unturned as he is under a training session for his next film 83 in Dharamshala. In the film, he will play the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and is undergoing rigorous training session from the cricketer himself. The film will narrate the victory of our nation in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The film features Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleen, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Jatin Sarna, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patel, Harrdu Sandhu in lead roles. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is bankrolled by Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri and will hit the silver screen on April 10, 2020. Former cricketers Balwinder Sandhu and Kapil Dev are currently training the team personally at Dharamshala Cricket Stadium and the entire team is very much excited and is trying their level best for the film.

Talking about Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, the hottie is currently busy shooting for next film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal with her costar Vikrant Massey. Recently, kissing scene of Deepika and Vikrant has gone viral and is creating a buzz on the Internet.

In the video, Deepika is donned in a pink suit, meanwhile, Vikrant is spotted romancing Deepika in white attire. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and will hit the silver screen on January 10, 2020.

