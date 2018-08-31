Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marriage is one of the most awaited events which the B-town is waiting for. Though still being a rumour, reports over the time have suggested that the celebrity couple may get hitched later this year, however, nothing is confirmed. Both Deepika and Ranveer have never talked about them getting married, but the Padmaavat actress in a recent interview has dropped a big hint.

Whether one of the cutest celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are really getting hitched or not later this year, their rumoured marriage is currently the hot topic in the B-town. Recently, Deepika Padukone has given a big hint that suggests that one of the most special events in her life is going to take place soon. Both Ranveer and Deepika have never spilled the beans about their marriage in the past, nor they have recently spoken about it, but the Padmaavat actress during an interaction with an English news portal when was asked about her future plans said, “You will know soon.”

However, rumours suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are planning the big event in later this year. Reports also say that DeepVeer (that’s what their fans call them), are planning Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli style wedding and that too in Italy. Though nothing is confirmed at the moment, but the B-town buzz is that the couple may announce their marriage later this year.

Several reports have also suggested that the couple has already started shopping for their marriage which they are planning at some European location. After Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage last year in Italy, DeepVeer marriage is another one of the most awaited events for which the B-town is patiently waiting for and so are their fans.

The duo has so far worked in films like Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Finding Fanny and Bajirao Mastani and we expect that this power couple will continue to inspire and set an example for millions of couple around the world.

