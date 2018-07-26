After celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's marriage, buzz is there in the B-town that star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finalised destination for their wedding which could take place in November. Deepika and Ranveer is one of the power couples in the B-town whose marriage is again one moment which is being awaited by many in the entertainment industry.

Watching your favourite onscreen couples, or celebrities or influencing people getting married has always remained one of those things which their fans dream of. After celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s marriage, buzz is there in the B-town that star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finalised destination for their wedding which could take place in November. However, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never admitted that they are going to get married but there are reports that the couple may finally exchange marriage vows in November this year.

According to industry insiders, Ranveer and Deepika are planning a destination wedding in a European country, falling in the footsteps of Virsuhka. If rumours are to be believed, then Deepika and Ranveer may get married in a European country, to be more specifically it could be Italy. The marriage can take place on November 10 at Lake Como, Italy.

Also Read: After Deepika Padukone, this Padmaavat star to get wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Lake Como in Italy is an exotic destination chosen by the wealthiest in the world. It’s a lake of glacial origin in Lombardy and is known for retreats for aristocrats during the Roman times. Lake Como is a popular tourist attraction with many artistic and cultural gems. Among other attractions at the destination, Lake Como is known for Villa Olmo, Villa Serbelloni, and Villa Carlotta. The destination is known for its magical landscapes, wildlife, and spas.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to get her first-ever wax statue at Madame Tussaud in London

Deepika and Ranveer is one of the power couples in the B-town whose marriage is again one moment which is being awaited by many. The actors have acted in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Finding Fanny and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More