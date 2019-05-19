Deepika Padukone on not attending Cannes 2019 with Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has said that Ranveer Singh would be a better fit at the Met Gala. The actor was responding to a question in which she was asked why she did not attend Cannes 2019 with Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending Cannes Film Festival 2019. Bringing her best fashion foot forward, Deepika’s red carpet and promotional looks reflected glamour, elegance and a bit of quirk, making her stand out amongst the crowd. In one of her recent interviews with a international news portal, the actor was asked why she doesn’t bring her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to Cannes since he has a great fashion sense.

Responding to the question with a dash of humour, Deepika said that Ranveer Singh would be better suited at the Met Gala since she would top him at the Cannes. For the uninitiated, Met Gala is all about going big or going home while Cannes is about making a style statement at the red carpet. For as much as we know, Ranveer Singh can pull out some of the quirkiest looks in Bollywood and slay it with absolute ease.

Speaking about the films at the Cannes, Deepika revealed that she caught up on wonderful films like Almodovar’s Pain and Glory and Micheal Covino’s The Climb. He added that a producer should buy the remake rights of these films as these films would make a great Hindi film with a little bit of changes.

After returning to Mumbai, Deepika will start shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak. Essaying the role of Malti, Deepika will play the role of an acid attack survivor in the film. Helmed by Raazi fame director Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Chhapaak is slated to hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

