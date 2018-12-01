Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Mumbai reception LIVE updates: Bollywood’s golden couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hosting their fourth and most-awaited wedding reception. Their reception is being at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. Unlike the first two receptions, this one will be attended by big names of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and film directors Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty are also in the high-profile guest list of the Indian entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in two private ceremonies on November 14 and 15 at Italy’s Lake Como. 

Live Updates

11:48 (IST)

Aditya Roy Kapur looks stunning in black

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is at the DeepVeer Reception. He is looking stunning in black. Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are yet to come.

11:25 (IST)

Ishan Khattar looks dapper in all-black

Ishan Khattar looks dapper in all-black as he arrives at the wedding reception of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He made his acting debut with Dhadak, which was released in July this year.

11:16 (IST)

Sara Ali Khan arrives at DeepVeer reception

Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, arrives at star studded wedding reception of Bollywood's golden couple. She posed for the photographers at the event.

11:10 (IST)

Sanjay Dutt, wife Manyata twin in black

Bollywood's baba Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata twin in black for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception party in Mumbai.

11:05 (IST)

Tiger Shroff arrives with rumoured girlfriend

Bollywood's rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive for Deepika-Ranveer's Mumbai reception. The duo looked stunning together.

10:55 (IST)

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at star-studded reception

Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and son Arjun, arrives at the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

10:48 (IST)

Rekha, Nimrat Kaur look beautiful at the DeepVeer reception

Rekha, Nimrat Kaur look beautiful at the DeepVeer Reception, which is being held in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan will also grace the most awaited wedding reception.

