Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Mumbai reception LIVE updates: Bollywood’s golden couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hosting their fourth and most-awaited wedding reception. Their reception is being at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. Unlike the first two receptions, this one will be attended by big names of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and film directors Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty are also in the high-profile guest list of the Indian entertainment industry. The couple tied the knot in two private ceremonies on November 14 and 15 at Italy’s Lake Como.
Live Updates
Aditya Roy Kapur looks stunning in black
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is at the DeepVeer Reception. He is looking stunning in black. Bollywood bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan are yet to come.
Hottie #AdityaRoyKapur is at the #DeepVeerReception stealing our hearts in black. pic.twitter.com/abO8mWBotT— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 1, 2018
Ishan Khattar looks dapper in all-black
Ishan Khattar looks dapper in all-black as he arrives at the wedding reception of Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He made his acting debut with Dhadak, which was released in July this year.
No guessing what the colour for the #DeepVeerReception. #IshaanKhatter looks dapper in all-black. pic.twitter.com/qa63pR8jDe— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 1, 2018
Sara Ali Khan arrives at DeepVeer reception
Sara Ali Khan, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, arrives at star studded wedding reception of Bollywood's golden couple. She posed for the photographers at the event.
Sanjay Dutt, wife Manyata twin in black
Bollywood's baba Sanjay Dutt and his wife Manyata twin in black for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception party in Mumbai.
Tiger Shroff arrives with rumoured girlfriend
Bollywood's rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive for Deepika-Ranveer's Mumbai reception. The duo looked stunning together.
It’s a starry night! @DishPatani, @iTIGERSHROFF and @jimSarbh arrive for the #DeepVeerReception. pic.twitter.com/bPIKx36wG5— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 1, 2018
Sachin Tendulkar arrives at star-studded reception
Veteran cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by wife Anjali and son Arjun, arrives at the wedding reception of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Look who’s here! @sachin_rt arrives with wife Anjali and son Arjun. pic.twitter.com/yw3wCVyNYC— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 1, 2018
Rekha, Nimrat Kaur look beautiful at the DeepVeer reception
Rekha, Nimrat Kaur look beautiful at the DeepVeer Reception, which is being held in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan will also grace the most awaited wedding reception.
Pretty lady! @NimratOfficial looks beautiful at the #DeepVeerReception. pic.twitter.com/nMyujAmJcG— Filmfare (@filmfare) December 1, 2018