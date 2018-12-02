Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted a grand wedding reception on December 1, 2018. All the Bollywood bigwigs graced the big fat event. Everyone came in style and elegance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too looks beautiful in her choice of outfit. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is quite active on Instagram. She has made sure to share her happy moments with her fans. On Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception too, it was no different. She took to Instagram to post a set of a photograph on December 1, 2018. In the photographs, she looks extremely beautiful in silver shimmery ensemble. She picked an elegant diamond necklace to complement her outfit. Her loose strands of curls add bonus points to her overall appearance. Soon after her post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Till now, the photograph has received 3,14,355 likes.

Like everytime, she turned heads while walking the red carpet with utmost grace and elegance. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has also shared several photographs and videos on his official Instagram handle. She was accompanied with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan. All the photographs and videos are spellbounding as they happily pose for the shutterbugs.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair on Saturday. All the Bollywood bigwigs turned up for the big fat reception. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Karishma Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the celebrities arrived in style for a starry night.

Check out all the videos and photographs from previous night.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged their wedding vows on November 14 and 15 2018 in South Indian and Sindhi tradition style respectively.

