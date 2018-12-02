Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma's flawless fashion choices have always been a head turning. Be it award ceremonies' red carpet or festival nights, the two have always gone a notch higher in choosing their attires. At Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding too, it was no different. Two divas walked in style and made sure to impress their fans and fashion experts but who do you think looked better?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding reception in Mumbai was a star-studded affair on December 1, 2018. From Bachchan family to Pataudi and Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood guests made sure to grace the big fat reception event. Among many, Zero star-cast also walked the reception with utmost elegance and attitude. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma look extremely stunning on the red carpet.

A lot of comparisons are going on regarding Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s performance in Zero. Here at red carpet too, when two ladies arrived at DeepVeer wedding reception, their outfits too became a talk of the town. Shutterbugs couldn’t get enough of the two beauties and clicked them endlessly, we’ve come across with some set of photographs and videos from celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani’s Instagram official handle.

Anushka Sharma looks breathtakingly beautiful in light purple embellished tight fitted gown. The frills across the outfit added glam in her overall look. Her matching earrings and dewy makeup rounded her lookout. These photographs have been shared on Anushka Sharma’s Instagram handle too.

Katrina Kaif too looks an exquisite beauty in her beige-coloured saree. She matched a six-yard outfit with golden accessories. Bonus points for their million dollar smile and flawless attitude.

We think two Bollywood divas look extremely beautiful together in their choice of outfits, but who do you think nailed on the fashion board.

While Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua of Zero also looks handsome in a black tuxedo as he smiles at the papprazzi on the red carpet.

Zero is a movie based on the love story of a vertically challenged man, A cerebral palsy woman and Superstar. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are essaying the role respectively.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh exchanged their wedding vows on November 14-15, 2018 at Lake Como Palace, Italy. The two married in Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

